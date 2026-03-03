article

The Brief Three Wisconsin cities are among those competing for the "Strongest Town" title. The nonprofit "Strong Towns" announced 16 North American cities. The first round of voting is open now through March 13.



Three Wisconsin cities are among those competing for the "Strongest Town" title this year, and your vote could determine the winner.

Strong Towns competition

Big picture view:

Strong Towns, a nonprofit that aims to "inspire people to take the future of their neighborhoods, towns and cities into their own hands," is putting 16 North American cities head-to-head in what is now its 10th annual "Strongest Town Contest."

Strong Towns said its "strong town" approach applies to any sized city that prioritizes making progress in "transportation, housing, and fiscal resiliency for the long-term benefit of its people.

Vote for Wisconsin cities

Local perspective:

The organization reviewed applications for the contest in late February, and voting in the bracket-style tournament started on Monday, March 2. This year's finalists include Madison, Sheboygan and West Allis. Nearby Chicago and Oak Forest, Illinois are also on the list.

How to vote

What you can do:

The first round of voting is open now through March 13. Anyone can vote once per round on the Strongest Town website.

Votes will be tallied on weekday mornings. The top eight voters in the first round will advance to the bracket-style rounds, going head-to-head until the "Strongest Town" is crowned in early April.