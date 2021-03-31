Wisconsin State Patrol squad struck on SB I-41 near Highway 20
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - A Wisconsin State Patrol squad was struck by a vehicle on southbound I-41/94 near Highway 20 in Racine County on Wednesday morning, March 31.
Officials say the squad was involved in a traffic stop -- when a vehicle crashed into the back of it.
There are some injuries involved -- although authorities say no law enforcement was hurt.
This is a developing story.
