Wisconsin State Patrol squad struck on SB I-41 near Highway 20

A Wisconsin State Patrol squad was struck by a vehicle on southbound I-41/94 near Highway 20 in Racine County on Wednesday morning, March 31.

Officials say the squad was involved in a traffic stop -- when a vehicle crashed into the back of it.

There are some injuries involved -- although authorities say no law enforcement was hurt.

This is a developing story.