Wisconsin State Patrol special enforcement to stop risky driving

The Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region, in partnership with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and the Elkhorn, Delavan, and Whitewater police departments, will conduct special traffic enforcement patrols in Walworth County on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Law enforcement will focus on stopping risky driving behaviors that lead to serious injury and fatal crashes.

A news release says the Wisconsin State Patrol analyzes crash data from WisDOT’s Community Maps program to determine deployment areas. The goal is to step up enforcement and education in areas identified as hotspots to prevent crashes, injuries, and deaths.

Speeding, distracted driving, and driving recklessly endangers everyone on our roads.

Most crashes are preventable, and officials say drivers can avoid serious injury or death by following some simple steps: