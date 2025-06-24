Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in Walworth County

article

The Brief Wisconsin State Patrol will be conducting aerial enforcement Wednesday, June 25 through Friday, June 27. The state patrol's primary mission is public safety. The aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to improve safety through voluntary compliance.



Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations in the air this week.

Aerial enforcement in 4 counties

What we know:

Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:

Wednesday, June 25

I-43 – Walworth County

Thursday, June 26

I-43 – Brown County

I-94 – Eau Claire County

Friday, June 27

US 2/53 - Douglas County

A news release says the Wisconsin State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.

Dig deeper:

Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. From the air, it is much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce Wisconsin State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.