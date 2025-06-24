Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in Walworth County
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations in the air this week.
Aerial enforcement in 4 counties
What we know:
Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:
Wednesday, June 25
- I-43 – Walworth County
Thursday, June 26
- I-43 – Brown County
- I-94 – Eau Claire County
Friday, June 27
- US 2/53 - Douglas County
A news release says the Wisconsin State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.
Dig deeper:
Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. From the air, it is much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.
Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce Wisconsin State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol.