Wisconsin State Fair: Zach Williams takes to the Main Stage on Aug. 8

Wisconsin State Fair officials revealed on FOX6 WakeUp News that Zach Williams will delight Christian country music fans when he makes his debut at the State Fair Main Stage on Monday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 10 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $37, $47, and $49. Each ticket includes admission to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting The Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. The non-profit organization helps support the Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

Williams is one of Christian country music’s leading artists and songwriters, carving a niche with his singular blend of southern rock, country, and faith-filled songwriting. His hits like "Chain Breaker," "Old Church Choir," and "Rescue Story" have led him to be a Grammy-winning artist.

We The Kingdom will open the show for Zach Williams. We The Kingdom is a multigenerational family of musicians, including producers and songwriters Ed Cash, Scott Cash, Franni Rae Cash, Martin Cash, and Andrew Bergthold. We The Kingdom’s Grammy Nominated debut album, Holy Water, features two back-to-back No. 1 hits.