The Wisconsin State Fair is here! The Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 4 – 14. Brian Kramp is at the fair grounds with a look at the fun.

With hundreds of vendor locations, there are more than a thousand food and beverage options to choose from at the Wisconsin State Fair. This year, over 80 of those options are brand new. From the Chicken Bacon Ranch Waffle Stick to the Gummy Bear Brat, there is something for everyone on this list.