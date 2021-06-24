Wisconsin State Fair updates; new hours, parking and admissions cashless

article

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Thursday, June 24 new operating hours, a cashless experience for parking and admissions, and more updates to the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair taking place Thursday, August 5 – Sunday, August 15 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wis.

The Fair will open at 11:00 a.m. daily and will close each night at 11:00 p.m., with the exception of the final Sunday, when the Fair will close at 10:00 p.m. According to a press release, this is due to a number of factors – including increased sanitization protocols that require additional time, as well as the labor shortage currently facing many businesses and organizations.

Parking in State Fair Park lots will open at 10:30 a.m. daily, and agriculture and competitive exhibit competitions and shows that were scheduled prior to 11 a.m. will continue to take place. All food vendors, shopping, buildings, and SpinCity will be open at 11 a.m.

To make entry more efficient and continue to prioritize safety, parking and admissions will be cashless. Fair officials strongly encourage fairgoers to purchase their general admission tickets prior to arriving at the fair to reduce lines for purchasing tickets and create a more seamless entrance process for everyone.

There are still several ways to purchase admission tickets in advance using cash or credit cards, including the State Fair Ticket Office and our official retail partners. Fairgoers can also purchase admission tickets and more online at WiStateFair.com. Discounted tickets are available through July 16.

"Our mission as we plan for the 170th Wisconsin State Fair is to maintain our beloved traditions and commitment to affordability while keeping health and safety top of mind," said Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO. "While there are some changes this year, our staff is working hard to bring you the State Fair you have known and loved for generations."

Masks will not be required at the State Fair and individuals are encouraged to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. Additionally, as the Fair takes place at the expansive 200-acre Wisconsin State Fair Park, the 2021 State Fair will not have capacity limits.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

According to a press release, additional operational adjustments have been made as fair officials keep health and safety a top priority. These include not selling new refillable souvenir cups or refilling past year’s cups, and not hosting the various eating contests.

Visit WiStateFair.com for information on all programming and operational adjustments.