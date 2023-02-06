Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin State Fair: Trace Adkins hits Main Stage Aug. 13

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wisconsin State Fair
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Trace Adkins coming to Wisconsin State Fair Aug. 13, 2023

Trace Adkins coming to Wisconsin State Fair Aug. 13, 2023

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Monday, Feb. 6 that Trace Adkins will close out 11-nights of acts at the State Fair Main Stage on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $36, $41, and $46. Each ticket includes admission to the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.