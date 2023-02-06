Wisconsin State Fair: Trace Adkins hits Main Stage Aug. 13

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Monday, Feb. 6 that Trace Adkins will close out 11-nights of acts at the State Fair Main Stage on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $36, $41, and $46. Each ticket includes admission to the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.