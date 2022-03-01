Wisconsin State Fair: Music legends coming Sunday, Aug. 7

Wisconsin State Fair officials revealed on Wednesday, March 2 that the "Happy Together" tour will perform hits on the State Fair Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7.

A news release says 2022 marks the 13th year of this highly successful hit-filled summer package, the "Happy Together" tour. The show delights audiences with a show full of chart-topping hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s – and 61 Billboard Top 40 smashes. The tour is once again joined by The Turtles, who also act as musical hosts for the evening. Along with The Turtles will be Chuck Negron, formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 10 at 9:00 a.m. at WIStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $37 and $47. Each ticket includes admission to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting The Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation.