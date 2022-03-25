Wisconsin State Fair: Toby Keith kicks off Main Stage, August 4

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Monday, March 28 that Toby Keith will bring his "Country Comes to Town" tour to the State Fair Main Stage the first night of the fair at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 7 at 9:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets are $65, $70, and $75. Each ticket includes admission to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show, when purchased in advance.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. The non-profit organization helps support the Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

With more than 40 million albums sold and 32 No. 1 hit singles, Toby Keith is a country music icon. He wrote a No. 1 hit every year for 20 straight years including fan-favorite songs "Should’ve Been A Cowboy," "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "I Love This Bar," and many more. The award-winning artist's viral song and video, "Red Solo Cup," has received more than 60 million views and was named ACM 2012 Video of the Year.

Returning in 2022, singer and songwriter Alex Miller will open the show. Fueled by a passion for traditional country music, Alex wows crowds with impressive covers and a voice that sounds like Merle Haggard.