Wisconsin State Fair officials announced finalists for the 2024 Sporkies & Drinkies on Wednesday, June 12.

Now in its 11th year, the Sporkies celebrate vendors who whip up creative eats. The Drinkies, introduced last year, showcase non-alcoholic beverage creations.

Fair officials said there were 37 entries for this year's Sporkies and 20 entries for the Drinkies.

This year's winners will be announced before opening day, so fairgoers can plan to taste all eight food and four drink finalists. A panel of local celebrity judges will make their picks on July 31.

Look for the 13-foot "Golden Sporks and Drinkies Statues" outside each finalist and winner location during the fair. Descriptions and pictures of each entry, provided by Wisconsin State Fair, are available below.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Cool Ranch Doritos Pickle – Deep-Fried Mashed Potatoes On-a-Stick (Courtesy: Wisconsin State Fair)

Sporkies finalists

Cool Ranch Doritos Pickle – Deep-Fried Mashed Potatoes On-a-Stick: Bite into the Cool Ranch Doritos Pickle! This large dill pickle is spiral-cut on-a-stick, rolled into crushed up Cool Ranch Doritos, and you guessed it, deep-fried. Served up with ranch dressing for dipping and you’ll be set for a delicious day!

Deep-Fried Lemonade Bites – Saz's BBQ: Nothing is better than a refreshing ice-cold lemonade break on a hot summer day. Take it up a Fair notch with a "sip" of these Deep-Fried Lemonade Bites. Made with Hawaiian sweet rolls dipped in a French toast batter, a homemade lemonade curd filling, deep-fried to golden perfection, and tossed in a lemon sugar with a drizzle of icing.

Dirty Chai Cinnamon Roll Lumpia – Lumpia City: The Dirty Chai Cinnamon Roll Lumpia takes the best part of a cinnamon roll, the gooey center, adds a little spice, and rolls it up in a crispy lumpia wrapper. This unconventional dessert is made with fresh dough, chai-spiced brown sugar butter, and cream cheese espresso frosting.

Elote Corn Ribs – Tropics: Take the Midwest staple of corn on the cob, but add a little spice! The Elote Corn Ribs are made from corn on the cob with the cob acting as the "bone" of the corn "rib," tossed in hickory smoked batter and deep-fried. Dusted with cotija cheese, these ribs will be served over a bed of crisp kettle chips with a side of homemade Elote dip with a lime wedge on the side.

Elvis Nachos – Slim McGinn's Irish Pub: Bringing back a blast from the past in the form of this shareable sweet and salty boat full of love. The Elvis Nachos feature homemade peanut butter banana sauce over Slim’s famous deep-fried potato chips and topped with chopped peanuts, chopped banana chips, and crumbled bacon that you can’t help falling in love with.

Hot Ham And Glazers – Bud Pavilion: Enjoy this take on the Wisconsin tradition of "Sunday Hot Ham and Rolls" but luckily, Hot Ham and Glazers is now served every day of the Wisconsin State Fair! Thinly sliced, savory, smoked hot ham covered with creamy, melted Swiss cheese, and drizzled with spicy and sweet raspberry jam stuffed between two iconic Kwik Trip™ Glazers donuts. Served warm, it’s a sweet and savory, melt-in-your-mouth experience!

Loaded Baked Potato Churro – Wurstbar: Dig into all the goodness of a loaded baked potato with a crispy, deep-fried outside layer! The Loaded Baked Potato Churro is stuffed with the classic baked potato toppings like bacon, chives, and cheddar cheese with housemade sour cream and onion dipping sauce on the side.

Rise And Swine – Camp Bar: Shatter the myth that you can’t have dessert for breakfast with the Rise and Swine! This warm brioche-based waffle has pearl sugar nestled into the dough, giving it just the right amount of sweet and caramelization. The waffle is then topped with Camp Bar’s Classic Vanilla Custard, a drizzle of Wisconsin maple syrup, gooey caramel sauce, toasted crunch bits, a dusting of powdered sugar, and for a savory twist, two made-to-order breakfast sausage links.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Fairway Fusion – The Old Fashioned Sipper Club (Courtesy: Wisconsin State Fair)

Drinkies finalists

Fairway Fusion – The Old Fashioned Sipper Club: The Fairway Fusion takes a refreshing twist on a summer classic – the Arnold Palmer. This sipper is equal parts sweet tea and lemonade with a mix of pineapple and key lime juices, a splash of coconut syrup, and topped with fresh mint leaves and a lime wedge for garnish.

Glazed Donut Coffee Float – Fluffy's Hand Cut Donuts: The Glazed Donut Coffee Float features rich glazed donut-infused iced coffee over creamy vanilla ice cream, topped with a golden glazed donut hole, and delicate glazed donut crumbles. Every sip is a journey into sweet, caffeinated paradise!

Purple Pickle Lemonade – Tropics: Take a traditional Fair favorite, fresh squeezed lemonade and add a new Fair favorite, pickles! Sweet and tart, the Purple Pickle Lemonade mixes lemonade, pickle juice, and baby dill pickles together for a refreshing drink. Plus, adding Butterfly Pea Flower naturally makes the drink purple for extra Fair fun!

Tropical Sunset – Deep-Fried Mashed Potatoes On-a-Stick: The Tropical Sunset is a sparkly twist on a favorite refreshing drink! This drink consists of jasmine green tea infused with strawberry, mango, and pineapple juice with 100% edible, FDA approved glitter. Hold up your refreshing drink to the sun, give it a swirl, and watch the whole State Fair shimmer.