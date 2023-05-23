Wisconsin State Fair: Shaggy, Salt-n-Pepa take Main Stage Aug. 4

Wisconsin State Fair announced on Tuesday, May 23 Shaggy with Salt-N-Pepa will have Fairgoers enthralled as they take the State Fair Main Stage on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $50, $55, and $60. Each ticket includes admission to the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. You are invited to become a Friend of the Fair by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.