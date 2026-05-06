Wisconsin State Fair: Senior Day returns for 2026, what you need to know

The Brief Guests age 60 and older can enjoy $7 admission to the Wisconsin State Fair on Monday, Aug. 10. To celebrate 175 years, the fair is collecting "Golden Memories" from seniors, offering a VIP fair experience and a personalized picnic table to the winner. Seniors can submit their favorite fair stories or videos at goldenmemorieswi.com through Wednesday, June 10.



Senior Day is back at the Wisconsin State Fair in 2026. It's taking place on Monday, Aug. 10, and offers a special $7 admission for guests 60 and older.

Stories from seniors

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, May 6, we heard stories from seniors about their favorite moments at the Wisconsin State Fair.

"My name is Sharon and I was at the State Fair for many times with my husband. And one of my best memories is the Kids from Wisconsin and their performance at the state fair," said Sharon.

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FOX6 News visited the Gables of Germantown, where state fair staff brought the spirit of the fair to seniors. They got to take part in churning butter, interacting with small animals, and sharing their state fair stories.

It's all part of the celebration, marking 175 years of the fair.

"We're hoping that hundreds of residents all across Wisconsin share their memories of the Wisconsin State Fair, memories of when they were children, and coming with their parents all the way to today bringing their grandchildren," said Anna Zeck, Executive Director fo the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation.

Share video, story

What you can do:

Seniors are invited to submit a video or written story on their connection to the fair. They can be uploaded directly to goldenmemorieswi.com. Those videos must be submitted by Wednesday, June 10.

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The winner will get a personalized picnic table in Central Park on the fairgrounds. They will also get a VIP state fair experience.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin State Fair.



