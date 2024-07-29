Wisconsin State Fair amusement ride inspections ahead of opening day

Crews are making sure everything is in top shape leading up to the Wisconsin State Fair.

"We are getting ready to open the 173rd Wisconsin State Fair," said Shari Black CEO and Executive Director of Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Those crews are busy setting up booths and 38 amusement rides that will be featured at the 2024 edition of the fair.

"The new big rides this year, we have the Crazy Mouse, which is directly behind us, and we have the Cracket," Black said. "In the kiddies side, we do have a new ride, the Disney Dragon. So we are really looking forward to a great fair."

Wisconsin inspectors are checking each ride one-by-one.

What are inspectors checking?

"One of the big things is looking at the electrical. Are proper groundings in place, so all of the electrical cords… Are there any splices that shouldn't be there? Are there wires," said Dan Hereth Secretary of the Department of Safety and Professional Services.

While all rides must be inspected by the state in order to operate, the fair has third-party independent inspectors that will be present every day.

"This is really the Super Bowl for a lot of these ride vendors so making sure they're up and running the entire time is important," Hereth said. "Safety is critical to having a good time in anyway."

Rain or shine, the measures are aimed to provide the best possible experience at the Wisconsin State Fair.