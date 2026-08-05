The Brief The Wisconsin State Fair opens Thursday at 10 a.m. and runs through Aug. 16. A new 230-foot Ferris wheel featuring presidential gondolas debuts this year. Ride inspections were conducted by state safety officials and fair leadership.



The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services joined State Fair CEO Shari Black to observe ride inspections on Wednesday, a standard procedure before the fair starts.

Big picture view:

Also inspected Wednesday was the new America 250 Wheel, which is the largest portable observation Ferris wheel in the world, reaching 230 feet. The ride features 45 gondolas, each highlighting a person who has been president, offering fairgoers more than just a ride.

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"What a cool way to teach kids about our history. They're not reading it out of the book, they get to experience it," said Michael Wood, co-owner of the America 250 Wheel. "When they enter the gondola, it gives them a safety message, and it tells them about the president that is outside of the cabin which they're riding. There are political figures on this ride, but it is totally intended to be apolitical. This is a celebration of the United States of America."

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What you can do:

State Fair officials said there are a lot of ways to get to the fair. Drivers can only turn right in and out of the gates on South 84th Street and Greenfield Avenue. Attendees should also be mindful of construction projects on I-94. Designated pickup and drop-off areas are set up for Uber, taxi, or Lyft rides, alongside shuttles and county bus routes.

The fair runs through Aug. 16.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.

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