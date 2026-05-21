America 250 Wheel making Midwest debut at Wisconsin State Fair

article

The Brief Wisconsin State Fair will be the Midwest debut of the America 250 Wheel. It is the largest portable observation wheel in the world. The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place August 6–16, 2026.



Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Thursday, May 21 a brand-new milestone attraction is coming to celebrate the fair's 175th year!

The America 250 Wheel, the largest portable observation wheel in the world, will be making its Midwest debut at the Wisconsin State Fair.

America 250 Wheel

Dig deeper:

Rising 230 feet into the sky, the America 250 Wheel will take riders on a journey through time, highlighting key moments from our nation's storied past, the U.S. Constitution, and the beauty of our National Parks.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Don't miss your chance to ride the America 250 Wheel for just $5! Hurry, this flash sale expires May 21, at midnight.

The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place August 6–16, 2026.