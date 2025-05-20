Expand / Collapse search

WI State Fair: Queensrÿche with Great White & Quiet Riot, Aug. 3

By
Published  May 20, 2025 7:28am CDT
Wisconsin State Fair
FOX6 News Milwaukee
State Fair: Queensrÿche with Great White & Quiet Riot

State Fair: Queensrÿche with Great White & Quiet Riot

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced that Queensrÿche with Great White & Quiet Riot will each take the newly titled Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Sunday, Aug. 3.

The Brief

    • Queensrÿche with Great White & Quiet Riot will each take the Main Stage on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025.
    • Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m.
    • Each ticket includes admission to the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the State Fair Park.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Tuesday, May 20 that Queensrÿche with Great White & Quiet Riot will each take the newly titled Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

Get your tickets

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $39 - $55. 

Each ticket includes admission to the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the State Fair Park. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Tickets are available for pre-sale with the Friends of the Fair membership, benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Get access to the pre-sale and become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

Queensrÿche with Great White & Quiet Riot

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Wisconsin State Fair.

Wisconsin State FairWest AllisNews