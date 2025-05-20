WI State Fair: Queensrÿche with Great White & Quiet Riot, Aug. 3

The Brief Queensrÿche with Great White & Quiet Riot will each take the Main Stage on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. Each ticket includes admission to the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the State Fair Park.



Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Tuesday, May 20 that Queensrÿche with Great White & Quiet Riot will each take the newly titled Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $39 - $55.

Each ticket includes admission to the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the State Fair Park.

Tickets are available for pre-sale with the Friends of the Fair membership, benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Get access to the pre-sale and become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

