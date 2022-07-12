Wisconsin State Fair; new food items to menus

article

With hundreds of vendor locations, there are more than a thousand food and beverage options to choose from at the Wisconsin State Fair. This year, over 80 of those options are brand new.

From the Chicken Bacon Ranch Waffle Stick to the Gummy Bear Brat, there is something for everyone.

EXPLORE THE FOOD FINDER

Search for food and beverage items at Wisconsin State Fair with ease using the Food Finder tool on WiStateFair.com. The Food Finder is an online tool created by Wisconsin State Fair that compiles all vendors and food items found at the annual event.

This Fair food search engine is simple to operate and easy to use on-the-go.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Waffle Stick (Wisconsin State Fair)

(Courtesy: Wisconsin State Fair)

The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, will take place Aug. 4 – 14.