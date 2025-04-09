Wisconsin State Fair: Midland with Southall take Main Stage on July 31

The Brief Midland with Southall will perform at the Wisconsin State Fair on July 31. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 11, at 10:00 a.m. The 2025 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, takes place July 31 – August 10.



Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Wednesday, April 9 that Midland with Southall will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on opening night of the State Fair, Thursday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket information

What we know:

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 11 at 10:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com . All seating for this show is reserved , and tickets will be $35 - $49.

Each ticket includes admission to the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the State Fair Park.

Tickets are available for pre-sale with the Friends of the Fair membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation . This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives.

Get access to the pre-sale and become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

The 2025 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, takes place July 31 – August 10.