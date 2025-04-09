Wisconsin State Fair: Midland with Southall take Main Stage on July 31
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Wednesday, April 9 that Midland with Southall will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on opening night of the State Fair, Thursday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.
Ticket information
What we know:
Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 11 at 10:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $35 - $49.
Each ticket includes admission to the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the State Fair Park.
Tickets are available for pre-sale with the Friends of the Fair membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives.
Get access to the pre-sale and become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.
The 2025 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, takes place July 31 – August 10.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Wisconsin State Fair.