Wisconsin State Fair: Midland with Southall take Main Stage on July 31

Published  April 9, 2025 7:29am CDT
Wisconsin State Fair
Wisconsin State Fair: Midland with Southall coming July 31

    • Midland with Southall will perform at the Wisconsin State Fair on July 31.
    • Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 11, at 10:00 a.m.
    • The 2025 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, takes place July 31 – August 10.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Wednesday, April 9 that Midland with Southall will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on opening night of the State Fair, Thursday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. 

Ticket information 

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 11 at 10:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $35 - $49. 

Each ticket includes admission to the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the State Fair Park.  

Tickets are available for pre-sale with the Friends of the Fair membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. 

Get access to the pre-sale and become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org. 

The 2025 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, takes place July 31 – August 10.

