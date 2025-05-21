Wisconsin State Fair: Jon Pardi, Easton Corbin take Main Stage, Aug. 6

The Brief Jon Pardi along with opener Easton Corbin will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 6. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. The 2025 Wisconsin State Fair takes place July 31 – August 10.



Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Wednesday, May 21 that country star Jon Pardi along with opener Easton Corbin will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Get tickets

What we know:

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $75 - $100.

Each ticket includes admission to the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the State Fair Park.

Tickets are available for pre-sale with the Friends of the Fair membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives.

Jon Pardi

Get access to the pre-sale and become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

The 2025 Wisconsin State Fair takes place July 31 – August 10.