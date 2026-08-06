Wisconsin State Fair honors Evers; unveils newly named 'Tony Evers Bakery'

The Brief Gov. Evers was honored at the Wisconsin State Fair with a surprise unveiling of the "Tony Evers Bakery." The 175th Wisconsin State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 16. It is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday.



While helping kick off the Wisconsin State Fair, Governor Tony Evers received a surprise honor when "The Tony Evers Bakery" in The Dairy Building at Wisconsin State Fair Park was officially unveiled.

Tony Evers Bakery

What we know:

The State Fair Park Board and Chairman John Yingling presented the honor to recognize the governor’s support of the park while in office and his well-documented love for the renowned Wisconsin delicacy.

Every year as governor, Tony Evers has helped serve Cream Puffs to Wisconsin State Fair attendees. In 2024, he declared Aug. 10 "Cream Puff Day" to mark the centennial anniversary of the treat's debut at State Fair Park.

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Tony Evers statement

What they're saying:

Governor Tony Evers released the following statement on Thursday:

"Kathy and I have been coming to the state fair for 57 years, and I can’t remember a time when a mountain of Cream Puffs didn't come home with us—no joke. The Cream Puff is one of the best desserts there is, hands down, so now to be recognized at the Wisconsin State Fair, where Wisconsinites will continue to be served our beloved Cream Puffs year after year, is something amazing," said Gov. Evers. "I am beyond grateful, humbled, and perfectly jazzed to receive this honor. There’s no beating the Cream Puff—it’s a perfect food and a proud part of what makes Wisconsin the Dairy State, so this is really quite a treat for me today."

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About Original Cream Puffs

The backstory:

Hundreds of thousands of Original Cream Puffs are eaten at the Wisconsin State Fair each year. The Wisconsin Bakers Association bakes every single one of them in The Dairy Building.

Originally opened in 1909 as the Original Cream Puff Pavilion, The Dairy Building reopened last year following a $12.5 million renovation funded and approved by the Wisconsin State Building Commission, chaired by Gov. Evers.

The renovations included the new, state-of-the-art bakery, which now bears the governor’s name, as well as an expanded guest area and dairy education exhibits.

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The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Office of Governor Tony Evers.



