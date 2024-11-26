Wisconsin State Fair holiday deals; offering lowest prices of year
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair holiday deals are here, offering the lowest prices of the year on admission, exciting ride and game tickets, and so much more.
New for 2025, the Wisconsin State Fair has reinvented their value-packed bundles.
New State Fair bundles
Grand Champion Bundle
- 4 State Fair Admission Tickets
- Original Cream Puffs 6-Pack
- SpinCity 100-Ticket Pack
- 4 Cirque at the Fair VIP Ringside Tickets
- Bargain Book
- Official 2025 State Fair Souvenir Pin
- Parking Pass
- Price: $150 | Value: $269 – Save over 40%
Blue Ribbon Bundle
- 4 State Fair Admission Tickets
- Original Cream Puffs 6-Pack
- Bargain Book
- Parking Pass
Price: $75 | Value: $126 – Save over 40%
Red Ribbon Bundle
- 4 State Fair Admission Tickets
- Original Cream Puffs 3-Pack
- Price: $50 | Value: $94 – Save over 45%
Build-Your-Own Wisconsin State Fair Gift
- $13 State Fair Admission Tickets | $7 savings
- $22 Cream Puff 6-Pack | $3 savings
- $35 SpinCity Ride & Game 50-Ticket Pack| $15 savings
- $5 State Fair Bargain Book | $1 savings
- 2024 State Fair Ornament, benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation – collectable Wisconsin State Fair "100 Years of Delicious" Cream Puff ornament
- Darius Rucker Tickets for the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Friday, August 8 | $65 - $85
All holiday deals are available for purchase online at WiStateFair.com through Dec. 31.
The Ticket Office will be open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Closed on Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving), Nov. 29 (Black Friday), Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve), Dec. 25 (Christmas), Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve), and Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day) and located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis.
The 2025 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, takes place July 31 – Aug. 10.