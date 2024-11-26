Wisconsin State Fair holiday deals; offering lowest prices of year

article

The Brief Wisconsin State Fair Holiday Deals are here, offering the lowest prices of the year on admission, exciting ride and game tickets, and so much more. All holiday deals are available for purchase online at WiStateFair.com through Dec, 31. The 2025 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, takes place July 31 – Aug. 10.



Wisconsin State Fair holiday deals are here, offering the lowest prices of the year on admission, exciting ride and game tickets, and so much more.

New for 2025, the Wisconsin State Fair has reinvented their value-packed bundles.

New State Fair bundles

Grand Champion Bundle

4 State Fair Admission Tickets

Original Cream Puffs 6-Pack

SpinCity 100-Ticket Pack

4 Cirque at the Fair VIP Ringside Tickets

Bargain Book

Official 2025 State Fair Souvenir Pin

Parking Pass

Price: $150 | Value: $269 – Save over 40%

Blue Ribbon Bundle

4 State Fair Admission Tickets

Original Cream Puffs 6-Pack

Bargain Book

Parking Pass

Price: $75 | Value: $126 – Save over 40%

Related article

Red Ribbon Bundle

4 State Fair Admission Tickets

Original Cream Puffs 3-Pack

Price: $50 | Value: $94 – Save over 45%

Build-Your-Own Wisconsin State Fair Gift

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

All holiday deals are available for purchase online at WiStateFair.com through Dec. 31.

The Ticket Office will be open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Closed on Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving), Nov. 29 (Black Friday), Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve), Dec. 25 (Christmas), Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve), and Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day) and located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis.

The 2025 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, takes place July 31 – Aug. 10.