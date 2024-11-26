Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin State Fair holiday deals; offering lowest prices of year

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 26, 2024 10:48am CST
Wisconsin State Fair
FILE - Wisconsin State Fair gate. (Wisconsin State Fair)

    • Wisconsin State Fair Holiday Deals are here, offering the lowest prices of the year on admission, exciting ride and game tickets, and so much more.
    • All holiday deals are available for purchase online at WiStateFair.com through Dec, 31.
    • The 2025 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, takes place July 31 – Aug. 10.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair holiday deals are here, offering the lowest prices of the year on admission, exciting ride and game tickets, and so much more. 

New for 2025, the Wisconsin State Fair has reinvented their value-packed bundles.

New State Fair bundles

Grand Champion Bundle

  • 4 State Fair Admission Tickets
  • Original Cream Puffs 6-Pack
  • SpinCity 100-Ticket Pack
  • 4 Cirque at the Fair VIP Ringside Tickets
  • Bargain Book
  • Official 2025 State Fair Souvenir Pin
  • Parking Pass
  • Price: $150 | Value: $269 – Save over 40%

Blue Ribbon Bundle

  • 4 State Fair Admission Tickets
  • Original Cream Puffs 6-Pack
  • Bargain Book
  • Parking Pass

Price: $75 | Value: $126 – Save over 40%

Red Ribbon Bundle 

  • 4 State Fair Admission Tickets
  • Original Cream Puffs 3-Pack
  • Price: $50 | Value: $94 – Save over 45%

Build-Your-Own Wisconsin State Fair Gift

All holiday deals are available for purchase online at WiStateFair.com through Dec. 31. 

The Ticket Office will be open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Closed on Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving), Nov. 29 (Black Friday), Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve), Dec. 25 (Christmas), Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve), and Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day) and located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis.

The 2025 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, takes place July 31 – Aug. 10. 

