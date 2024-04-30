Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin State Fair; 2024 Bank Five Nine Amphitheater lineup revealed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 30, 2024 7:12am CDT
Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials revealed on Tuesday, April 30 the headliners for the Bank Five Nine amphitheater during the 2024 run of the fair.

Those headliners include: 

  • Thursday, Aug. 1 Journey from the Heart
  • Friday, Aug. 2 Here Come the Mummies
  • Saturday, Aug. 3 Here Come the Mummies
  • Sunday, Aug. 4 Los Primos de Durango
  • Monday, Aug. 5 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
  • Tuesday, Aug. 6 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
  • Wednesday, Aug. 7 Hairbangers Ball
  • Thursday, Aug. 8 Too Hype Crew
  • Friday, Aug. 9 Gaelic Storm
  • Saturday, Aug. 10 MacKenzie Porter
  • Sunday, Aug. 11 Pat McCurdy

A news release says the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater hosts more acts than just headlining performers; the iconic Kids from Wisconsin perform all 11 days of the State Fair – making their performances a must-see for Fairgoers. Find the full lineup at WiStateFair.com.

All Bank Five Nine Amphitheater shows are free with State Fair admission.