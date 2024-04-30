Wisconsin State Fair; 2024 Bank Five Nine Amphitheater lineup revealed

article

Wisconsin State Fair officials revealed on Tuesday, April 30 the headliners for the Bank Five Nine amphitheater during the 2024 run of the fair.

Those headliners include:

Thursday, Aug. 1 Journey from the Heart

Friday, Aug. 2 Here Come the Mummies

Saturday, Aug. 3 Here Come the Mummies

Sunday, Aug. 4 Los Primos de Durango

Monday, Aug. 5 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

Tuesday, Aug. 6 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

Wednesday, Aug. 7 Hairbangers Ball

Thursday, Aug. 8 Too Hype Crew

Friday, Aug. 9 Gaelic Storm

Saturday, Aug. 10 MacKenzie Porter

Sunday, Aug. 11 Pat McCurdy

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A news release says the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater hosts more acts than just headlining performers; the iconic Kids from Wisconsin perform all 11 days of the State Fair – making their performances a must-see for Fairgoers. Find the full lineup at WiStateFair.com.

All Bank Five Nine Amphitheater shows are free with State Fair admission.