Wisconsin State Fair; 2024 Bank Five Nine Amphitheater lineup revealed
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials revealed on Tuesday, April 30 the headliners for the Bank Five Nine amphitheater during the 2024 run of the fair.
Those headliners include:
- Thursday, Aug. 1 Journey from the Heart
- Friday, Aug. 2 Here Come the Mummies
- Saturday, Aug. 3 Here Come the Mummies
- Sunday, Aug. 4 Los Primos de Durango
- Monday, Aug. 5 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
- Tuesday, Aug. 6 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
- Wednesday, Aug. 7 Hairbangers Ball
- Thursday, Aug. 8 Too Hype Crew
- Friday, Aug. 9 Gaelic Storm
- Saturday, Aug. 10 MacKenzie Porter
- Sunday, Aug. 11 Pat McCurdy
A news release says the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater hosts more acts than just headlining performers; the iconic Kids from Wisconsin perform all 11 days of the State Fair – making their performances a must-see for Fairgoers. Find the full lineup at WiStateFair.com.
All Bank Five Nine Amphitheater shows are free with State Fair admission.