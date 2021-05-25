Wisconsin State Fair amphitheater sponsor Bank Five Nine announced

article

Wisconsin State Fair officials on Tuesday, May 25 announced a new partnership with Bank Five Nine as the title sponsor of the now-named Bank Five Nine Amphitheater.

The Bank Five Nine Amphitheater, the fair's largest free entertainment venue, will feature local, regional and national headliners throughout the Wisconsin State Fair Aug. 5-15.

In addition to the title sponsorship of the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater, 13 Bank Five Nine branch locations will sell $9 State Fair tickets – a $5 savings off the adult gate admission price – during the "Fair Deals" promotion, which runs May 26 through July 16.

Wisconsin State Fair

"We recognize the incredible history of Bank Five Nine and are excited to be a part of their story," said Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO Kathleen O’Leary. "Both organizations realize the importance of tradition, but also the value of innovation, change, and growth. We are honored to have Bank Five Nine as a partner of the Wisconsin State Fair."

"There are tremendous synergies between our bank and the Wisconsin State Fair, as we have both been supporting local residents and businesses since the 1850s," said Mark W. Mohr, President and CEO of Bank Five Nine. "We are honored to partner with them to bring exciting entertainment to the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater."

Performances

Performing Journey’s classic hits, Resurrection – A Journey Tribute will kick off 11 nights of music at the amphitheater on Thursday, Aug. 5, followed by the return of funk favorites Here Come the Mummies on both Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7. The Kids From Wisconsin close out the opening weekend with a headlining performance on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Too Hype Crew will perform hip-hop and party anthems from the 80s through the early 2000s on Monday, Aug. 9. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone will return for a two-night Amphitheater residency on Tuesday, Aug. 10 and Wednesday, Aug. 11. FireHouse will rock the stage with hot hits on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Milwaukee icon, Pat McCurdy will headline the Amphitheater for two nights Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14. The Boy Band Night will take the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater stage on Aug. 15 performing hits from New Kids on the Block to the Jonas Brothers.