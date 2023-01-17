2023 Wisconsin State Fair: ALABAMA kicks off Main Stage lineup Aug. 3

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Tuesday, Jan. 17 that legendary country band ALABAMA will kick off 11-nights of State Fair Main Stage entertainment on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Alabama show go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $65, $70, and $75. Each ticket includes admission to the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

A news release says ALABAMA has changed the sound of country music forever. With a plethora of No. 1 hit songs like "Tennessee River," "Love in the First Degree," and "Dixieland Delight," fans of all ages are sure to enjoy these timeless songs.

Exile opens for ALABAMA. The rock-turned-country band skyrocketed to world-wide fame with their multi-week chart-topper "Kiss You All Over."