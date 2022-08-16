Wisconsin State Fair 2022 saw 19% attendance increase

More than 1 million people attended the 171st Wisconsin State Fair Aug. 4-14. Organizers say that's a 19% increase from 2021.

In all, 1,003,450 people visited during the fair's 11-day run.

"After 171 years, the Wisconsin State Fair remains a time-honored tradition for our community and state," said Shari Black, chief executive officer and executive director of Wisconsin State Fair Park in a statement Tuesday, Aug. 16. "The noteworthy attendance of the Wisconsin State Fair is proof that fairs continue to be a mainstay in Wisconsin summers. With another phenomenal State Fair in the books, together as a staff, we look forward to 2023."

2022 Wisconsin State Fair

State Fair officials shared these stats from the 2022 fair: