Wisconsin State Fair 2022 saw 19% attendance increase
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - More than 1 million people attended the 171st Wisconsin State Fair Aug. 4-14. Organizers say that's a 19% increase from 2021.
In all, 1,003,450 people visited during the fair's 11-day run.
"After 171 years, the Wisconsin State Fair remains a time-honored tradition for our community and state," said Shari Black, chief executive officer and executive director of Wisconsin State Fair Park in a statement Tuesday, Aug. 16. "The noteworthy attendance of the Wisconsin State Fair is proof that fairs continue to be a mainstay in Wisconsin summers. With another phenomenal State Fair in the books, together as a staff, we look forward to 2023."
State Fair officials shared these stats from the 2022 fair:
- Over 10,000 competitive exhibit and animal entries were judged and showcased at the Wisconsin State Fair.
- Wisconsin State Fair Park was decorated from top to bottom with nearly 25,000 plants, cared for by in-house flower crew.
- The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised $321,950.
- The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction raised more than $100,000.
- The Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction raised $45,565. A significant portion of funds raised at these auctions benefit Wisconsin’s youth agriculture programs and provide scholarships.
- The Wisconsin Bakers Association served 320,000 Original Cream Puffs.
- As corn on the cob continues to be a State Fair staple over 100,000 ears of corn were served.
- Sporkies, the Wisconsin State Fair food competition, continues to grow in popularity. Gertrude’s Pretzels served nearly 13,000 Peno Pretzel Popper Brats as the first place Sporkies winner at this year's fair.