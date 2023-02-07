Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin spring primary; early voting begins Feb. 7

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Election
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Early voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 7 for the 2023 Wisconsin spring primary. Some of the voting locations include Midtown Shopping Center, Zeidler Municipal Building, and Zablocki Library.

Voter registration, including address changes, ends on Friday, Feb. 17 at all locations.

Early Voting Schedule for the 2023 Spring Primary

Tuesday, February 7 - Saturday, February 18

Weekdays: 9:00am - 6:00pm

Saturdays : 10:00am - 3:00pm

  • Midtown Shopping Center, 5740 W Capitol Dr
  • Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N Broadway
  • Zablocki Library, 3501 W Oklahoma Ave

Additional Locations 

Tuesday, February 7 - Saturday, February 18

Weekdays: 12:00pm - 5:00pm

Saturdays: 10:00am - 3:00pm

  • Good Hope Library, 7715 W Good Hope Rd
  • Mitchell Street Library, 906 W Historic Mitchell St
  • Villard Square Library, 5190 N 35th St
  • Washington Park Library, 2121 N Sherman Blvd.

If you have questions about where to vote in your community, you are encouraged to check out myvote.wi.gov for all the information. 