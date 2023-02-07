Wisconsin spring primary; early voting begins Feb. 7

article

Early voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 7 for the 2023 Wisconsin spring primary. Some of the voting locations include Midtown Shopping Center, Zeidler Municipal Building, and Zablocki Library.

Voter registration, including address changes, ends on Friday, Feb. 17 at all locations.

Early Voting Schedule for the 2023 Spring Primary

Tuesday, February 7 - Saturday, February 18

Weekdays: 9:00am - 6:00pm

Saturdays : 10:00am - 3:00pm

Midtown Shopping Center, 5740 W Capitol Dr

Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N Broadway

Zablocki Library, 3501 W Oklahoma Ave

Additional Locations

Tuesday, February 7 - Saturday, February 18

Weekdays: 12:00pm - 5:00pm

Saturdays: 10:00am - 3:00pm

Good Hope Library, 7715 W Good Hope Rd

Mitchell Street Library, 906 W Historic Mitchell St

Villard Square Library, 5190 N 35th St

Washington Park Library, 2121 N Sherman Blvd.

If you have questions about where to vote in your community, you are encouraged to check out myvote.wi.gov for all the information.