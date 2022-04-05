Wisconsin spring general election: Polls open at 7 a.m.

Wisconsin’s Spring Election is Tuesday, April 5. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The Milwaukee Election Commission says 8,500 absentee ballots have been returned – which is 3,000 more than the February primary. The election commission hopes for the same increase for in-person voting.

Voters who are planning to go to the polls on Tuesday should check the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s MyVote Wisconsin website, https://myvote.wi.gov, to verify their registration, find their polling place and see what will be on their ballot.

Remember to bring your photo ID

Wisconsin requires an acceptable photo ID to vote, such as a Wisconsin driver license, state ID card, U.S. passport, military or veteran’s IDs, tribal IDs, a certificate of naturalization, or some student IDs. Anyone with questions about photo ID can visit the state’s Bring It to the Ballot website (https://bringit.wi.gov) or call 1-866-VOTE-WIS for information.

If you don’t have an acceptable photo ID, you can get one for free at your local Division of Motor Vehicles office. For more information, call 608-266-1069.

An acceptable photo ID for voting does not need to show the voter’s current address. Proof of residence is established when you register to vote.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Wisconsin voters with a driver license or state ID card do not need to worry about whether their ID has a "REAL ID" star in the corner to be used as photo ID for voting. A photo ID with the star may be needed to board an airplane or enter federal buildings, but it is not required for voting.

An acceptable photo ID used for voting must be unexpired or, if expired, has expired after the date of the most recent general election on November 3, 2020.