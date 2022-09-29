Wisconsin senior voters; big role in upcoming election

Senior voters will play a big role in who wins Wisconsin – and a new poll finds those 65 and older are almost evenly split between voting for Democrats and Republicans.

Cedarburg, Wisconsin is a swing city in a swing state. In 2020, for the first time in decades, Cedarburg voted for a Democratic presidential nominee – Joe Biden. He won 19 votes more than Donald Trump.

Cedarburg, Wisconsin

"There’s a lot of things at stake that will shape the future of our country," said Sally, a Cedarburg Republican voter.

That Republican voter did not want to give her last name. Others have made up their minds, but will not say who is getting their votes.

"Governor Evers, Tim Michels?" asked FOX6's Jason Calvi.

"No, because I have neighbors and I want to keep them as friends, and cohorts, so we’ll leave it at that," said John Marciniak, a Cedarburg voter. "It would just be a source of uncomfortable friction and it wouldn’t necessarily be worth it."

Another voter FOX6 News spoke to is new to Cedarburg, moving there from California.

"It’s thrilling. I hope everything goes well. it’s thrilling. I can hardly wait to vote," said Sheilia Kamel, Cedarburg voter.

A new AARP poll of all likely voters finds Republicans ahead in Wisconsin. Michels with 50% to Evers 47%. The poll says Johnson is leading Barnes 51% to 46%. The poll also finds big differences based on educational background of the voter.

"What is striking, however, is educational attainment. If you are one of the 61 percent of Wisconsin likely voters who don’t have a college degree, you are overwhelming voting for the Republican candidate both in the governor’s race and the senate race, in excess of a 20 point margin," said Bob Ward, Fabrizio Ward, LLC (R). "If you’re part of the 39 percent of voters with a college degree, you’re overwhelmingly voting for the Democratic candidate d+25 for gov/ d+23 for Senate."

Bob Ward

The poll finds Wisconsin voters 50-64 favoring the Republican candidates while those aged 65 and up are split for the Senate race – and favor Evers by three points.

"Just from a share of the electorate, they are going to be hugely important. And focusing on the issues important to them, candidates how don’t speak to them, do so at their peril," Ward said.

The poll also surveyed Black voters 50 and older.

"While democrats overall are motivated as republicans, it is a concern for democrats that black voters in Wisconsin and in other battleground states are much less motivated to vote this fall," said Matt Hogan, Impact Research (D). "While the democrats are leading with black voters 50+ with about a 60 vote margin, the fact republicans are getting 20 percent of the vote is about double what they typically get. So this trend of Republicans making inroads among black voters 50+ that we’ve seen among other battleground states is present here in Wisconsin, as well."

Of all ages, the poll finds urban voters are favoring Democrats by 27%. Rural votes favor Republicans by nearly the same margins.

"The battleground is in suburban Wisconsin, where we’ve got Michels with a six point lead and Sen. Johnson with a nine point lead," Ward said.

Lastly, the poll finds all voters 50 and up are 84% more like to support a candidate who would protect social security and protect Medicare. The most important issues in the Senate race for voters 50 and up are inflation, abortion, and government spending and debt.