Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin Senate: Police reform bills set to be passed

By AP author
Published 
Updated 41 mins ago
News
Associated Press
article

Wisconsin Capitol in Madison

MADISON, Wis. - The full Wisconsin Senate was set Tuesday to take the Legislature's first floor votes on police reform legislation since George Floyd's death.

The Senate was scheduled to vote on bipartisan measures that would create a $600,000 grant program for police in large cities, require police to post use-of-force policies online and require the state Justice Department to gather more data on use-of-force incidents and produce an annual report.

The bills also would require police to maintain and share personnel files during the hiring process and require Milwaukee and Madison’s police and firefighter oversight commissions to accept a member nominee from police and firefighter unions.

The bills don't address use-of-force tactics and policies. The legislation's chief authors, Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard and Democratic Sen. Lena Taylor, say the proposals are a start toward accountability and more bills are coming, including a ban on chokeholds.

Tuesday's actions will mark the first floor votes on police reform legislation since Floyd's death in May 2020. Floyd died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for more than nine minutes. Chauvin is white. Floyd was Black. His death sparked protests nationwide and sparked a reckoning on racism.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called two legislative special sessions to address police reform last year. Each time Republican legislators refused to convene. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos instead created a racial disparities task force.

Veto overrides on COVID bills; Republicans schedule votes
slideshow

Veto overrides on COVID bills; Republicans schedule votes

Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly scheduled votes Tuesday to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of bills that would prevent health officials from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine and prohibit the closing of churches during the pandemic.

Suspect arrested, Washington County drone used to locate Milwaukee man
slideshow

Suspect arrested, Washington County drone used to locate Milwaukee man

A 34-year-old Milwaukee man faces multiple charges in Washington County following an incident that began in the Town of Polk on Sunday, May 9.

Germantown doctor fights COVID vaccine hesitancy

The doctor's message comes as the state continues to see a decline in people seeking out COVID shots.