Wisconsin Senate GOP introduces its own COVID-19 response bill

Wisconsin Senate Republicans unveiled their own scaled-back COVID-19 response plan on Monday, a measure that goes further than Gov. Tony Evers wanted in many areas but that takes out several provisions he opposed that were in a bill passed by the Assembly last week.

The same bill must pass both the Senate and Assembly and be signed by Evers before becoming law. Evers has voiced opposition to the Assembly bill and while he had no immediate reaction to the Senate version, it contains provisions he opposes like limiting liability for COVID-19 claims against businesses, schools, governments and health care providers.

The Senate version does not include some provisions that were in the Assembly bill but that Evers and Democrats opposed.

Taken out is a prohibition on local health officials ordering businesses closed for more than two weeks at a time. The Senate bill also does not include a prohibition on employers and health officials requiring that employees be vaccinated for COVID-19. The Senate bill also does not require school boards to approve all-virtual learning with a two-thirds vote every two weeks.

A spokeswoman for Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos did not immediately return a message asking whether the Senate version was acceptable to the Assembly.

A Senate committee planned to hold a hearing and vote on their plan on Monday, setting up a vote in the full Senate on Tuesday just hours before Evers is set to deliver his State of the State address.