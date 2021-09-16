Expand / Collapse search

MPS funding: Friday attendance key for public schools

By
Published 
Milwaukee Public Schools
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MPS funding: Friday attendance key

Funding for Wisconsin's public schools will be determined by Friday's enrollment. MPS pushing families to make sure students attend.

MILWAUKEE - Funding for Wisconsin's public schools will be determined based on attendance Friday, Sept. 16.

Some Milwaukee public schools have signs encouraging families to make sure students are in school that day; the attendance numbers will determine the amount of funding the district gets from the state. However, there is concern over making sure virtual learning students count, too.

It is coined "Third Friday Count" – as Wisconsin school districts encourage all students to be present on the third day of September.

"Obviously we want all of our students to be in school every day, but if they come in tomorrow, the state will officially recognize them for enrollment purposes, and that determines the funding to support that particular child," said Calvin Fermin, MPS deputy superintendent.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) counts all students enrolled in schools across the state Friday. For MPS, it could impact crucial funding.

"Used for schools, used to hire teachers, it’s our primary revenue source," Fermin said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This year is a little different. If engaged virtually, students still count toward enrollment. The biggest concern is making sure students who have yet to return in person take advantage of those virtual options to get counted.

"If you’re apprehensive about coming to school, we can work with you," said Fermin. "We know some families don’t want to return in person, we have options available for you."

Students at Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

Fermin said for many MPS students and staff, the first month of school back in person has been exciting. The district hopes to continue the excitement in the classroom Friday.

"Tomorrow is a special day, but we want students there every day to continue that learning," Fermin said.

MPS said a fun incentive for students to be at school is the return of one of the most popular lunches – mock chicken leg. It will be back on the menu starting Friday.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Hunger Task Force new West Milwaukee facility 100K square feet
article

Hunger Task Force new West Milwaukee facility 100K square feet

The Hunger Task Force showed off their brand new facility in West Milwaukee, meant to simplify the logistics of getting food to people in need.

Turkeys delay MCTS bus in Wauwatosa
article

Turkeys delay MCTS bus in Wauwatosa

According to the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS), a handful of turkeys caused a delay along Route 31 near 72nd and State.

Wisconsin COVID grant applications open for event-related businesses
article

Wisconsin COVID grant applications open for event-related businesses

The Wisconsin DOA announced that it is accepting applications grants designed to assist event venues, movie theaters and live event small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.