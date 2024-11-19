Wisconsin school report cards published; how to check your school's grade

article

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) published on Tuesday, Nov. 19 public and choice school and district report cards for the 2023-24 school year.

The DPI publishes school and district report cards annually, as required by state law. Report cards include data for multiple school years across four priority areas:

Achievement

Growth

Target Group Outcomes

On-Track to Graduation

A news release says a district or school’s overall accountability score places it into one of five overall accountability ratings:

Significantly Exceeds Expectations (five stars)

Exceeds Expectations (four stars)

Meets Expectations (three stars)

Meets Few Expectations (two stars)

Fails to Meet Expectations (one star)

Report cards use up to three years of data, including achievement data from 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24.

More information and resources on report cards can be found on the DPI’s report cards webpage.

Reaction

School Choice Wisconsin President Nicholas Kelly

"Parents across Wisconsin know what educational opportunities are best for their kids. School choice empowers them to make those decisions. While report cards are just one piece of information a family might use, it’s clear that Wisconsin’s choice schools give them important options.

"Regardless of measurement changes implemented this year by the Department of Public Instruction, as in the past students in the choice program continue to grow and achieve at a higher level. These results occur despite choice schools being funded at 70% of public school levels."