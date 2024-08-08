article

A car pulled from the Wisconsin River on Wednesday was stolen in 1990, according to a Facebook post from the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

Crews pulled the car from the river near the Lone Rock Bridge – which straddles the Sauk, Richland and Iowa County lines. It was apparent the car was of a late 1980s or early 1990s build, but it wasn't obvious how long it was underwater.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office began looking for information about how the car got there. On Thursday, they said they identified the owner and learned the car had been stolen out of Monroe County in 1990.

The sheriff's office said there were no suspicious items or evidence that anyone inside the car would have been hurt.

An investigation into how the car ended up in the river remains ongoing.