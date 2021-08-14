COVID vaccine: Unemployment for those who quit over mandate proposed

A Wisconsin Republican lawmaker on Thursday, Aug. 12 introduced legislation that would allow people to get unemployment benefits if they quit a job due to not wanting to comply with an employer's COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

The proposed legislation would also apply to people fired for failing to comply with an employer's vaccine mandate. Additionally, workers who quit or were fired for not providing proof of vaccination would be eligible for unemployment benefits.

According to a news release from Rep. Ron Brooks, who introduced the measure, current state law stipulates that people fired from or who quit a job are ineligible to receive unemployment until a certain amount of time passes.

"Individual liberty is the bedrock of a free republic and must be respected and protected. The decision of whether or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine is a decision to be made by individuals, not government bureaucrats or employers," Brooks said in a news release.

According to a tweet from Britt Cudaback, Gov. Tony Evers' spokesperson, the governor would veto such a bill should it reach his desk.