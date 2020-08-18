Wisconsin removed from Chicago's list of states where visitors must quarantine for 2 weeks

Chicago officials removed Wisconsin and Nebraska on Tuesday, Aug. 18 from the city's list of states where people who are traveling to Chicago must quarantine for two weeks. The change takes effect on Friday.

Travelers from the following states and territories should still quarantine upon arrival in Chicago: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Last month, Chicago public health officials issued an Emergency Travel Order directing travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases to quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state. That included both Chicago residents returning from travel to a designated state, and travelers arriving in Chicago from a designated state.

The Chicago list is updated every Tuesday and go into effect the following Friday at 12:01 a.m.



