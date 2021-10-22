Wisconsin red light camera bill re-introduced by Milwaukee lawmaker

State Rep. LaKeshia Myers (D-Milwaukee) re-introduced on Friday, Oct. 22 the "Safe Roads Save Lives Act" – better known as the "Red Light Camera Bill."

"It has become commonplace to see cars running red lights, stop signs, and weaving in and out of traffic for no good reason," Myers said.

Reckless driving continues to take the lives of people across Milwaukee.

"Right now we are in a state of emergency. All hands on deck," said community activist Tracey Dent.

Friday's reintroduction marked the third time the bill has been pushed in hopes of making progress to curb reckless driving.

"The ‘Safe Roads Saves Lives Act’ would allow the city of Milwaukee to utilize automated speed enforcement to curb reckless driving," Myers said.

The legislation creates a five-year pilot program with a maximum of 75 red light cameras spread out across each aldermanic district. The photo enforcement tool captures license plates of cars that are driving 20 mph over the speed limit.

"What the red light cameras can catch will alleviate from having personnel on the road for running a red light. They can focus on other things and catch people who are driving erratically," said Myers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman realizes it is not going to eliminate reckless driving as a whole, but a small tool for the community to use.

"Hearing the plea and the concern in regards to the loss of a loved one, we are responding to that call for action," Norman said.

The bill was previously introduced in 2017 and 2019. Lawmakers hope the third time is the charm.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.