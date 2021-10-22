Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin red light camera bill re-introduced by Milwaukee lawmaker

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 18 hours ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee lawmaker re-introduces Wisconsin red light camera bill

State Rep. LaKeshia Myers (D-Milwaukee) re-introduced on Friday the ''Safe Roads Save Lives Act'' – better known as the ''Red Light Camera Bill.''

MILWAUKEE - State Rep. LaKeshia Myers (D-Milwaukee) re-introduced on Friday, Oct. 22 the "Safe Roads Save Lives Act" – better known as the "Red Light Camera Bill."

"It has become commonplace to see cars running red lights, stop signs, and weaving in and out of traffic for no good reason," Myers said.

Reckless driving continues to take the lives of people across Milwaukee.

"Right now we are in a state of emergency. All hands on deck," said community activist Tracey Dent.

Friday's reintroduction marked the third time the bill has been pushed in hopes of making progress to curb reckless driving.

"The ‘Safe Roads Saves Lives Act’ would allow the city of Milwaukee to utilize automated speed enforcement to curb reckless driving," Myers said.

State Rep. LaKeshia Myers re-introduces red light camera bill

State Rep. LaKeshia Myers (D-Milwaukee) re-introduced on Friday, Oct. 22 the "Safe Roads Save Lives Act" -- better known as the red light camera bill.

The legislation creates a five-year pilot program with a maximum of 75 red light cameras spread out across each aldermanic district. The photo enforcement tool captures license plates of cars that are driving 20 mph over the speed limit.

"What the red light cameras can catch will alleviate from having personnel on the road for running a red light. They can focus on other things and catch people who are driving erratically," said Myers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman realizes it is not going to eliminate reckless driving as a whole, but a small tool for the community to use.

"Hearing the plea and the concern in regards to the loss of a loved one, we are responding to that call for action," Norman said.

The bill was previously introduced in 2017 and 2019. Lawmakers hope the third time is the charm.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Man charged in fatal crash; traveling 83 mph just before wreck
article

Man charged in fatal crash; traveling 83 mph just before wreck

A 27-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened near Capitol and Green Bay on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Snowplow drivers: Milwaukee lacks enough qualified drivers for season
article

Snowplow drivers: Milwaukee lacks enough qualified drivers for season

The changing of the seasons means sooner or later snow will once again be on the ground. But Milwaukee city leaders are concerned there might not be enough plow drivers to clear the snow.

Major Harris death ruled homicide; ME says child suffered gunshot wound
article

Major Harris death ruled homicide; ME says child suffered gunshot wound

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on 3-year-old Major Harris on Friday morning, Oct. 22 – and ruled the death as a homicide.