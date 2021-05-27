Wisconsin public schools get $150M more under GOP

article

Wisconsin public schools would receive $150 million more in state funding over two years under the Republican budget plan to be approved Thursday by a legislative committee.

That is on top of $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding coming to the state. Accepting that money requires the state to spend at least $387 million more in funding for K-12 schools.

Part of the Republican plan includes putting $350 million more aside for future spending beyond the next budget. Republican co-chairs of the Legislature's budget-writing committee said they were still examining the federal funding requirements, which Rep. Mark Born said they recently became aware of.

Democratic Sen. Jon Erpenbach said there were a lot of questions about the Republican K-12 plan. He said the $350 million was being put into a "slush fund" that will require the state education department to "come back on bended knee and beg for."

Gov. Tony Evers' budget called for increasing K-12 funding by $613 million over two years.

The budget committee was also scheduled to vote Thursday on funding for the University of Wisconsin System. Evers had called for spending $190 million more over the next two years, in part to offset the cost of continuing the tuition freeze.