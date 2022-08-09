Wisconsin Primary Election: Steen vs. Vos for Assembly

The battle for the future of the Republican Party is playing out in the Wisconsin primary Tuesday, Aug. 9. Former President Donald Trump is trying to topple Wisconsin's top Republican state lawmaker.

Robin Vos is the longest-serving Assembly speaker in Wisconsin history. Voters in Racine County first elected him to serve in the assembly 18 years ago.

Trump backs Republican challenger Adam Steen.

We have seen evidence of a "Trump bump." A new Emerson College poll of Wisconsin voters found 39% of GOP voters were more likely to support a candidate Trump backs while 11% said a Trump endorsement would backfire and make them less likely to vote for that person.

"I believe it changes the race in that the people who are paying attention and are watching, I believe they have looked to the President's endorsement because he is wanting to bring America-first values back to this country," said Steen.

"Donald Trump is Donald Trump," said Vos. "I have accepted there is very little I can do except work hard. The only endorsement to me that really matters is the one from the voters Tuesday," said Vos.

On Friday, Aug. 5, Trump rallied for Tim Michels for governor and Steen for Assembly.

According to Ballotpedia, Trump’s 2022 primary record is 93%. They count 173 primary wins this year and 14 primary losses.