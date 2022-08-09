Wisconsin Primary Election: Milwaukee Central Count absentee ballot tabulation

Municipalities across Wisconsin are working to count absentee ballots cast for the Wisconsin primary election. State law does not allow absentee ballots to be opened until Election Day. This includes ballots of those who voted early in person.

In Milwaukee, that process all happens at what is called Central Count. Once all the absentee ballots are counted, they are then added to the totals for Milwaukee County.

How long it takes to have results on election night depends, in part, on voter turnout. For the most similar comparison, in the 2018 midterm primary, Democratic voters chose an opponent to run against Scott Walker. Republican voters chose an opponent to run against Tammy Baldwin. In 2022, it is the opposite.

Democrats are voting on a candidate for senator, although most candidates have dropped out to support Mandela Barnes. This year, it is the Republicans choosing a candidate to run against the incumbent governor.

In the 2018 midterm primary, 164,028 ballots were cast in Milwaukee County, a county that traditionally votes Democrat. That was about a 36% turnout of registered voters.

In 2018 in Waukesha, a traditionally conservative county, 91,000 ballots were cast. That was also about a 36% turnout of registered voters.