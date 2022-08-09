Wisconsin Primary Election: Democrat Barnes alone in Senate race

In late July, a slew of Democrats suspended their primary campaigns for U.S. Senate and endorsed Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, opening the door for Barnes to clinch the Democratic nomination.

While there are other candidates in the race, political experts say Barnes is the front-runner in the primary. If Barnes wins Aug. 9, he will face incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in the race for U.S. Senate.

Barnes, 35, is a Milwaukee native. Campaign ads show Barnes highlighting his middle-class upbringing. Barnes' parents have appeared in his campaign ads. Prominent Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker have thrown support behind Barnes.

Mandela Barnes

On July 30, Barnes received the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's endorsement, the party's chair announced.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Mandela has been a tireless champion for the issues that matter to Wisconsin’s working families," Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said in a statement. "As Senator, he’ll continue the fight to grow our middle class and build a more just and more prosperous Wisconsin."