Wisconsin Primary Election: 3 GOP AG candidates hope to face Kaul

The Wisconsin Republican governor's race is only one of the big decisions that Wisconsin voters are making in the primary Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Three Republican candidates for attorney general are competing to face Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul.

They include Karen Mueller, an attorney; Adam Jarchow, a former state lawmaker and Eric Toney, Fond du Lac County district attorney.

The Republican candidates have promised to enforce the state's abortion ban, back on the books after the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade reversal.

All three candidates debated on the Dan O'Donnell Show, including on how to fight crime.

"We have far too many criminals who are committing crimes over, and over and over again," said Jarchow.

"It is the job of government to do whatever it can to protect people," said Mueller.

"We have to gain control of the city of Milwaukee to protect the rest of Wisconsin," said Toney.

The winner Tuesday will face Kaul in November. Kaul says he will not enforce the state's abortion ban, and in June, Kaul sued to block it.