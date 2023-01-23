Wisconsin police shooting; DOJ investigating in Dunn County

article

The state Department of Justice is investigating after police officers shot and killed a home invasion suspect in Dunn County.

The Chippewa Herald reported that the Menomonie Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the UW-Stout Police Department responded around 9 p.m. Saturday to a complaint of someone breaking into an apartment, threatening the homeowner and firing a gun.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to police, the person stole the homeowner’s vehicle. Police eventually stopped the vehicle in Menomonie. During the stop, officers from Menomonie and a Dunn County Sheriff’s Office deputy opened fire, killing the vehicle’s driver.