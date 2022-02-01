Wisconsin open enrollment application period opens Feb. 7

article

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced on Tuesday, Feb. 1 the online application period for the Public School Open Enrollment Program for the 2022-23 school year opens next week.

A news release says beginning Feb. 7 and running through April 29, parents and guardians can apply to send their children to any public school district in Wisconsin during the 2022-23 school year through the open enrollment program. Application materials and additional information on the program are available on the DPI’s website.

During the 2020-21 school year, 70,428 students transferred school districts through the open enrollment program.

Districts are required to notify applicants by June 10 on the status of their open enrollment application. Transportation to and from a nonresident school, in most circumstances, is the responsibility of the parent or guardian. However, some school districts may provide partial transportation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To assist in submitting open enrollment applications, a directory of public school districts is available on the DPI’s website. Additional information from an open enrollment consultant is available toll-free by calling 888-245-2732, or emailing openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.

The Public School Open Enrollment program is funded by state general equalization aid transfers between sending and receiving school districts, with the transfer amount calculated on statutory provisions. For the 2021-22 school year, the transfer amount is an estimated $8,161 per student, or $13,013 for students with disabilities. Resident districts cannot deny a student’s open enrollment application for cost reasons.