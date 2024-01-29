Wisconsin open enrollment application period for 2024-25 opens Feb. 5

article

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced on Monday, Jan. 29 the online application period for the Public School Open Enrollment Program for the 2024-25 school year opens on Monday, Feb. 5.

Through April 30, 2024, parents and guardians can apply to send their children to any public school district in Wisconsin during the 2024-25 school year through the open enrollment program. Application materials and additional information on the program are available on the DPI’s website.

A news release says school districts are required to notify applicants by June 7, 2024, on the status of their open enrollment application. Transportation to and from a nonresident school, in most circumstances, is the responsibility of the parent or guardian. However, some school districts may provide partial transportation.

To assist in submitting open enrollment applications, a directory of public school districts is available on the DPI’s website. Additional information from an open enrollment consultant is available toll-free by calling 888-245-2732, or by emailing openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.

The Public School Open Enrollment Program is funded by state general equalization aid transfers between sending and receiving school districts, with the transfer amount calculated on statutory provisions.

For the 2023-24 school year, the transfer amount is an estimated $8,618 per student, or $13,470 for students with disabilities. Resident districts cannot deny a student’s open enrollment application for cost reasons.