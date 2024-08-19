Wisconsin Office of School Safety; violence prevention in schools

article

The Wisconsin Office of School Safety Director Trish Kilpin held a news conference on Monday, Aug. 19 to talk about training that is taking place with school administrators, school mental health professionals, security personnel, community partners and law enforcement ahead of the school year.

A news release says behavioral and threat assessment management training sessions are taking place around the state of Wisconsin this summer.

The training sessions are designed to provide those involved with an understanding of why threat assessment is an important part of violence prevention in schools.

This is a developing story.