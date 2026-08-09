The Brief Ronald Franklin, 17, is wanted in a fatal shooting tied to a drug robbery. The victim, 18-year-old Geovonnie Amie, was shot and killed through a passenger window. U.S. Marshals believe Franklin is hiding in Racine or Chicago.



A 17-year-old is accused in a Racine County homicide after investigators say he killed another teen in a botched drug robbery. U.S. Marshals believe he is getting help to stay hidden.

'Robbery gone bad'

The backstory:

On June 24, just a couple of weeks before turning 17, investigators say Ronald Franklin met up with an acquaintance to buy drugs.

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"It was a robbery gone bad, and he ended up shooting and killing the victim in this case," said Michael Seeger, a Racine police detective and U.S. Marshal Task Force officer. "During the attempted purchase, an incident occurred where Mr. Franklin brandished the firearm and shot and killed the victim."

Geovonnie Amie

What they're saying:

Geovonnie Amie was behind the wheel when police say Franklin shot him through the passenger window. The 18-year-old's vehicle continued for a few blocks from Mount Pleasant to Racine before crashing into a parked car.

"To have it happen in such a traumatic way and still not have what we want, it can be difficult," Nathan Pabon, a family member of the victim, said during an interview in July.

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Since the shooting, the victim's family has been pleading for his killer to be arrested.

"It’s hard not to have that bit of closure where you know the person, the perpetrator that did it is out there," Pabon said.

US Marshals tips

What you can do:

Franklin is believed to be in the Racine area and has connections to Chicago. He uses the nickname "Little Ron." U.S. Marshals believe he is getting help from friends and family to stay hidden.

Ronald Franklin

"We would like to get him off the street so that nobody else gets injured or hurt in this investigation," Seeger said.

Franklin is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 414-297-3707. Callers will remain anonymous.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.