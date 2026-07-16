Mount Pleasant homicide: Family seeks justice for 18-year-old victim

The Brief Mount Pleasant police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed 18-year-old Geovonnie Amie. Amie was shot on June 24 near Racine Street, drove three blocks, and died at the scene. Alderman Nathan Pabon, the cousin to Geovonnie's mother, is appealing to the public on social media for information on the killer.



One of Geovonnie Amie's relatives remembers a young life – taken right when it was getting started.

Remembering Geovonnie Amie

What they're saying:

"He was just goofy and loved to try to make people laugh."

He was only 18 years old.

Geovonnie Amie

"There’s a room empty, clothes not being used, shoes that are never going to be worn by Giovonnie again," said Nathan Pabon, who is a relative of Geovonnie.

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Though it's hard for Geovonnie's family to grieve when justice still hasn't prevailed.

"It’s entirely heartbreaking for the whole family," Pabon said. "But to have it happen in such a traumatic way and still not have what we want – it can be difficult."

Fatal shooting, arrest warrant issued

What we know:

According to Mount Pleasant police, Geovonnie Amie was shot near the 22nd and Racine in Mount Pleasant on June 24.

He then drove three blocks, lost consciousness and hit a parked car. He died at the scene. His alleged killer has still not been caught, and an arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest.

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Pabon has been grieving alongside Geovonnie's mother.

"It’s difficult because when you’re putting someone to rest in that way and the ending was so tragic, it’s hard not to have that bit of closure when you know the person who did it is out there," Pabon said.

Pabon has been using his social media presence as the alderman of Racine’s 15th District to see if anyone has any information on the suspect.

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FOX6 News spoke to Mount Pleasant police, and they do not have any updates on the case.

Even though it has been three weeks since Geovonnie’s death – the family still believes justice will prevail.

Geovonnie Amie

"But when you’re in a situation like this, minutes can feel like hours," Pabon said. "But we are hopeful."

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.

Police tips

What you can do:

Investigators are actively attempting to find the suspect wanted in connection to this homicide, 17-year-old Ronald Rallo Franklin. Based on information from the investigation, Franklin is believed to still be in southeastern Wisconsin.

Anyone with information on Franklin's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454.

If you see Franklin, you should NOT approach him and should instead contact law enforcement immediately.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 262-636-9330 or through the P3 Tips app.