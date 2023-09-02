Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin moose sighting, 'rare species' caught on trail camera

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Wild Nature
Moose spotted on Snapshot Wisconsin trail camera in Vilas County June 2023 (Courtesy: Wisconsin DNR)

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reported its first confirmed moose sighting of 2023 in a Facebook post Saturday, Sept. 2.

The moose was captured on a Snapshot Wisconsin trail camera in Vilas County in June, the DNR said. While several moose are spotted each year, they are a "rare species" in the state.

Snapshot Wisconsin is a DNR program that allows families and students to monitor wildfire using a statewide network of trail cameras.

Vilas County is located in far northern Wisconsin, along the border with Michigan's Upper Peninsula.