Wisconsin moose sighting, 'rare species' caught on trail camera

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reported its first confirmed moose sighting of 2023 in a Facebook post Saturday, Sept. 2.

The moose was captured on a Snapshot Wisconsin trail camera in Vilas County in June, the DNR said. While several moose are spotted each year, they are a "rare species" in the state.

Snapshot Wisconsin is a DNR program that allows families and students to monitor wildfire using a statewide network of trail cameras.

Vilas County is located in far northern Wisconsin, along the border with Michigan's Upper Peninsula.