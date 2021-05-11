Mom tased on Mother's Day, son arrested: sheriff

article

A man from western Wisconsin was arrested after allegedly "tasing" his mom on Mother's Day, the local sheriff's department said.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident unfolded in Lone Rock – roughly 50 miles west of Madison – around 2:40 p.m. on Mother's Day afternoon, May 9.

The mother reported her 22-year-old son had used the electronic weapon on her neck during a domestic disturbance. He was upset because he could not find his phone, according to officials.

The son – identified by the sheriff's department as Andrew Peterson – was arrested a short time after.

Peterson's girlfriend – identified as Colleen Parker – was also arrested. The two and their child had been living with the victim, according to officials.

